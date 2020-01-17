CIBC Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$125.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$123.73.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$124.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$107.52 and a 1-year high of C$127.96.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

