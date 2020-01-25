CIBC Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.93.

Shares of FM opened at C$12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.37.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?