CIBC Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$10.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TransAlta stock opened at C$9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.62.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$593.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

