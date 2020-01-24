CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

