CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $4,896,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 637,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)