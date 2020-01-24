CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.45 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.79% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS MBAIF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. CIBT Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.99.

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

