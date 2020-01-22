CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Given a C$1.45 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 price target on CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MBA opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29. CIBT Education Group has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.24 million for the quarter.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

