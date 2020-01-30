Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 12,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

