Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.48, 967,367 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 488,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

