Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

