CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of CIOXY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. CIELO S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIOXY. ValuEngine raised CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

