Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $180,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $179,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $76,781.25.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $71,268.75.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 47,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $77,706,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $9,063,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 121.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

