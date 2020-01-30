Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $244.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

CI stock opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High