CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) is one of 245 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CIM Commercial Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 211.84% 2.86% 1.14% CIM Commercial Trust Competitors 15.71% 1.33% 2.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million $1.12 million -15.72 CIM Commercial Trust Competitors $851.93 million $193.33 million 15.74

CIM Commercial Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CIM Commercial Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CIM Commercial Trust Competitors 3312 11965 11285 352 2.32

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 2.53%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIM Commercial Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 90.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 70.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust rivals beat CIM Commercial Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.