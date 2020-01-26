CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,101,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 488% from the previous session’s volume of 187,303 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $15.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.30%.

In related news, insider Jan F. Salit bought 12,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $182,352.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,531.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $107,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,007 shares of company stock worth $333,687 over the last ninety days. 90.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,687,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

