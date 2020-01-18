Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

