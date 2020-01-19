Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.60

Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.60 and traded as high as $35.75. Cimic Group shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 515,485 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cimic Group Company Profile (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

