Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 147,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. Cimpress has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 231.48%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cimpress by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

