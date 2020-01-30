Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.57 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $12.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.67. 830,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?