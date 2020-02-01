Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Cimpress stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 429,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 231.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

