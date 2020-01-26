Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives $104.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cimpress by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cimpress by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMPR traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $105.02. 310,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,856. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

