Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

