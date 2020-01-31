Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $110.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,906,000 after buying an additional 332,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after buying an additional 179,418 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $16,357,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

