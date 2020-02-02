Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

NYSE:CNK opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 468,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 458,951 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3,032.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 344,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 333,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

