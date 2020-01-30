Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,670,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 19,840,000 shares. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

CNK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.51. 938,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

