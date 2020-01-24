Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

CINE stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 189 ($2.49). The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.23. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

