Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $272.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.90.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.20. 334,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.73. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $287.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

