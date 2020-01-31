Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $279.71. 33,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,540. Cintas has a 12 month low of $185.93 and a 12 month high of $287.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)