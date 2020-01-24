Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ (CPHRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

CPHRF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

