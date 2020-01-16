CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

