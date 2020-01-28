CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $882.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.18. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com