Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

