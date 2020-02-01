Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.70.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

