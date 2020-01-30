Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRUS opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

