Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,903,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061,816. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

