Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,761,475. The stock has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

