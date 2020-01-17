Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefiting from solid security business. Strong contribution from Infrastructure Platforms and applications is a positive. Moreover, order strength and improving traction of the subscription-based business model are tailwinds. Further, strengthening collaboration portfolio, which includes Webex Teams, bodes well. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise. Cisco’s latest Silicon One strategy to enhance its network hardware business is expected to boost reveune base. However, weakness in service provider business in China remains a concern. Further, stiff competition from Arista and Juniper in switching and routing verticals is likely to create pricing pressure and impact profitability. Also, increasing investments on product enhancements are likely to limit margin expansion at least in the near-term.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

CSCO stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,886,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,083,527. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com