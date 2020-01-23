Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce sales of $203.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.80 million to $204.66 million. Cision posted sales of $186.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year sales of $771.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.10 million to $779.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.59 million, with estimates ranging from $805.50 million to $822.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.64 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of CISN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 819,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,739. Cision has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cision by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cision (CISN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com