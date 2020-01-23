CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 5,916,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,767 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $45.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch bought 4,600 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 14,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CIT Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 104,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CIT Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in CIT Group by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 110,005 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

