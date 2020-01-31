CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.38, but opened at $48.44. CIT Group shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 919,735 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 30,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)