CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $47.07. CIT Group shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 92,445 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in CIT Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CIT Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin