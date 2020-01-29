CIT Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,278% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

CIT stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. 34,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CIT Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CIT Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

