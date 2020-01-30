Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 98,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $271.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 4,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 300,216 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,809,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

