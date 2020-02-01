Citigroup Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $210.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.08.

Shares of PH stock traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.69. 1,939,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,800. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $212.05. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

