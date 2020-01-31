Citigroup Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $146.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.50.

PCTY stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. The company had a trading volume of 229,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,065. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $145.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks