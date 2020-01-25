Citigroup Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $80.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. PTC’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 309.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?