Citigroup Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $390.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE:TMO opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.43 and a 200-day moving average of $300.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $240.59 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

