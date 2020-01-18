Citigroup Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $346.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $286.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.50.

UNH traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,404. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 952,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

