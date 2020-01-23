Citigroup Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $236.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $209.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.68.

V stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.52. 8,513,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36. The firm has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $119,100,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

