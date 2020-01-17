Citigroup Cuts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 960

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 674.60 ($8.87).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 563.40 ($7.41) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 639.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 746.60.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

